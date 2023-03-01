WHO yet to respond to Malawi’s request for cholera vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is yet to respond to a request of 7 million cholera vaccines by the Malawi Government through the Ministry of Health.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and Cholera disclosed that 33 countries affected by Cholera are expected to share 38 million vaccines that are expected to be produced.

Co-Chair of the Task Force, Dr Wilfred Chalamila Nkhoma, told the local media that in the absence of the vaccine at the moment, good hygiene should be given maximum attention.

“We are still waiting for a response from the World Health Organisation. What we know now is that there are 33 countries that have been hit by Cholera and these will have to share 38 million vaccines. We are not sure how much we will be given out of the 7 million that we asked for,” remarked Dr Chalamila Nkhoma.

Malawi ran out of the vaccine in January this year.

As of 28th February, 2023, cholera had claimed 1,564 lives in Malawi with 728 patients admitted in treatment units. Cumulatively, 49,207 cases of cholera have been recorded since March last year.

