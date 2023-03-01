Mangochi citizenry feel betrayed by failure by Chakwera’s administration to honour Lake City construction campaign promise

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency, Victoria Kingston contends that three years into its administration, the Tonse Alliance Administration seems to be “undoubtedly clueless” to implement the promises he made in his 2020 fresh presidential election campaign.

They include turning Mangochi District into a Lake city and construction of the much touted Masauko Chipembere international airport.

Kingston, who is also shadow minister of tourism in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said the President is not sincere enough and that his government is not serious in genuinely exploiting the huge tourism potential the district possesses.

She further said she feels Mangochi residents were betrayed and cheated by President Chakwera, adding that his government doesn’t have any clear implementation strategy and avenues of resource mobilization for the promised Masauko Chipembere international airport.

Ironically, in his 2022/23 State of the National Address (SONA), the President indicated that his administration is taking decisive steps to maximize the tourism potential and increase its contribution to the country’s GDP and forex generation.

But this, according to Kingston, was just a mere campaign promise as it has turned out to be just an imaginary airport and lake city.

She highlighted that the country’s youths are migrating to other countries such as South Africa seeking economic opportunities where they are subjected to hostile and exploitative work conditions in their struggle for survival and improved livelihoods.

“The harsh reality is that Mangochi residents were sold a dummy and this administration is no stranger to such uncivilized political tactics,” she said. “They do all this at the expense of the electorate who yearn for meaningful development and not political rhetoric.”

The Mangochi Central legislator thus called on the President to desist from making endless promises in the absence of realistic and tangible implementation plans of actualizing such pledges.

