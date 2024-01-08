Will Airtel Top 8 return? Tongues wag as Airtel gets mum on its future

The future of Airtel Top 8 hangs in a balance as Airtel Malawi plc hasn’t made any commitment with the violence involving Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers match as the centre of the controversy.

Airtel Malawi plc managing director Charles Kamoto said during the prize presentation of the cup at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

FCB Nyasa Bullets beat Mafco 2-1 in a pulsating match to claim an unprecedented fourth cup in a season after FDH Bank Cup, Castel Cup and TNM Super League.

Speaking to the media, Kamoto sounded a disappointed man and his tone gave a hint that mobile phone network and ICT service providers might not continue.

“After everything, we will sit down and review the competition for the way forward. “As sponsors, we are happy with the way the tournament has ended except the Wanderers issue which did not please us.

“Honestly we wish that football should be played and won on the pitch because such events discourage sponsors.

Football Association of Malawi and Airtel Malawi signed a K234 million sponsorship for three years, with a K78 million per year.

The sponsors pocked K17 million after playing four matches.

Wanderers had engaged in a protracted wrangle with Football Association of Malawi after their quarter-finals first leg against Silver ended in controversy over poor officiation of Fifa referee Godfrey Nankhananga.

Wanderers went on to constructively withdraw from the competition after failing to turn up for the second leg, which gave Silver a walkover to the semi-finals.

In the semi-final, Silver lost to Mafco on post-match penalties to book a date with Bullets.

