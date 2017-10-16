Wizards players dominate Malawi U-20 squad

After dominating in the Malawi senior national football team call up last month and despite going through a poor run form in the 2017 season where the team is failing to win games, TNM Super League relegation risk side PremierBet Wizards players seem to be the most luckiest team as it has also dominated in the Malawi U-20 squad which is to go into a second phase of a four-day long local training camp to be held from October 16-19.
Malawi U-20 head coach Gerald Phiri Senior through Football Association of Malawi have called into camp a total of 28 players who are expected to start their training at Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday.
Out of the 28-man-squad released on Saturday Wizards has contributed 6 players namely Charles Petro, Sydney Chabulika,Kelvin Kadzinje, Frank Mulimanjira, Misheck Bottomani and Patrick Phiri.
The team is preparing to take part in the Cosafa U-20 tournament scheduled for December this year in Mocambique.
The full squad is as follows.
GOALKEEPERS
Christopher Mikuwa- Blantyre United
Edward Pulundwe- Masters Security Services U-20
Hastings Banda- Fish Eagles
Patrick Njolomole – Silver Strikers
Charles Thom- Dwangwa United
DEFENDERS
Nixon Nyasulu- NMC Big Bullets
Kondwani Mwaila – Silver Strikers
Charles Petro- Premier Bet Wizards
Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United
Hadji Wali- Silver Strikers
Timothy Silwimba- Mzuni FC
Precious Sambani – Be Forward Wanderers
Sydney Chambulika- Premier Bet Wizards
Kelvin Kadzinje- Premier Bet Wizards
MIDFIELDERS & STRIKERS
Gregory Machipo – Blue Eagles
Chimwemwe Idana – NMC Big Bullets Reserves
Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers
Mike Mkwate – NMC Big Bullets
Frank Mulimanjira – Premier Bet Wizards
Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars
Misheck Botomani – Premier Bet Wizards
Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers Reserve
Patrick Phiri – Premier Bet Wizards
Abel Mwakilama – Chitipa United
Ronald Pangani – Silver Strikers
Maxwell Daud – Griffin Young Stars
Clement Bingula – Masters Security Services U-20
Samson Phiri – Kasungu Police
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!