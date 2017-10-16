Wizards players dominate Malawi U-20 squad

After dominating in the Malawi senior national football team call up last month and despite going through a poor run form in the 2017 season where the team is failing to win games, TNM Super League relegation risk side PremierBet Wizards players seem to be the most luckiest team as it has also dominated in the Malawi U-20 squad which is to go into a second phase of a four-day long local training camp to be held from October 16-19.

Malawi U-20 head coach Gerald Phiri Senior through Football Association of Malawi have called into camp a total of 28 players who are expected to start their training at Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday.

Out of the 28-man-squad released on Saturday Wizards has contributed 6 players namely Charles Petro, Sydney Chabulika,Kelvin Kadzinje, Frank Mulimanjira, Misheck Bottomani and Patrick Phiri.

The team is preparing to take part in the Cosafa U-20 tournament scheduled for December this year in Mocambique.

The full squad is as follows.

GOALKEEPERS

Christopher Mikuwa- Blantyre United

Edward Pulundwe- Masters Security Services U-20

Hastings Banda- Fish Eagles

Patrick Njolomole – Silver Strikers

Charles Thom- Dwangwa United

DEFENDERS

Nixon Nyasulu- NMC Big Bullets

Kondwani Mwaila – Silver Strikers

Charles Petro- Premier Bet Wizards

Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United

Hadji Wali- Silver Strikers

Timothy Silwimba- Mzuni FC

Precious Sambani – Be Forward Wanderers

Sydney Chambulika- Premier Bet Wizards

Kelvin Kadzinje- Premier Bet Wizards

MIDFIELDERS & STRIKERS

Gregory Machipo – Blue Eagles

Chimwemwe Idana – NMC Big Bullets Reserves

Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers

Mike Mkwate – NMC Big Bullets

Frank Mulimanjira – Premier Bet Wizards

Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars

Misheck Botomani – Premier Bet Wizards

Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers Reserve

Patrick Phiri – Premier Bet Wizards

Abel Mwakilama – Chitipa United

Ronald Pangani – Silver Strikers

Maxwell Daud – Griffin Young Stars

Clement Bingula – Masters Security Services U-20

Samson Phiri – Kasungu Police

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :