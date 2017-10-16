Masters Security stumbles against Mzuni: Malawi TNM Super League

Masters Security Football Club return to their base in Lilongwe with just a point they collected against Chitipa United on Saturday but went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium against Mzuni Football Club, the Green Intellectuals.

A well taken free kick, 25 metres from the goal line on the left by mid field maestro Lazarus Deco Nyemera found Chisomo Gillioni who headed the ball past Masters Security goalkeeper Blessings Kachala in the 9th minute, for the students to take a vital lead in the game.

The students enjoyed their game in the whole of the first half and there was nothing worthy writing on the side of the visitors.

And 14 minutes into the second half, Captain Suzgo Mwakasinga’s header kissed the visitors’ net but assistant referee Mabvuto Godoya had his flag up for off side.

In the 66th minute, Wakisa Mwenengube’s free kick was fumbled by goalkeeper Blessings Kachala and Brave Phiri was at the right position, at the right time to finish the ball into the visitors’ net to allow the students stretch their lead.

Substitute Lughindiko Mhlane’s powerful header in the 73rd minute could give the students their third goal in the match but goalkeeper Blessings Kachala was alert to parry the ball over the cross bar.

Two minutes later, the visitors managed to score a consolation goal through Vincent Nyangulu’s beautiful header which was a connection to a cross from the right.

When referee Misheck Juba blew the final whistle after 90 minutes, it was Mzuni FC 2 and Masters Security FC 1.

Speaking after the match, Masters Security Head Coach Abbas Makawa said as a team they wanted to collect four points in Mzuzu but was quick to accept defeat.

“I can assure you Masters Security will remain in the league. We will collect enough points at home to survive relegation,” added Makawa.

Mzuni Head Coach Alex Ngwira said he was happy to collect three points against Masters Security which was not an easy side.

“As I have always said, our aim is to finish in the top eight because this is our third season in this top flight league,” explained Ngwira.

