Woman jailed for giving her boss water mixed with urine

A 22 year old woman identified as Joyce Chisale has been slapped with a 12 months prison sentence by Nkukula First Grade Magistrate court after being found guilty of an offence of neglect act to cause harm contrary to section 247 of the penal code.

Kanengo Police prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Florence Moyo told the court that Chisale committed the offence on July 7 this year in Area 49 ( Lilongwe) where she was working as a house maid.

Chisale pleaded guilty to the charge and revealed as she added her own urine to drinking water which she gave to her two bosses (man and woman) as she was advised by her neighbour,Julita Zawanda who claimed to be a witchdoctor.

The case was reported at Kanengo police station where Chisale told investigators that Zawanda told her to add her urine into her bosses food so that she will be loved and receive more attention from them.

The bottle that contained urine was sent to Kamuzu Central Hospital for examination where results showed that it was really urine.

The state pleaded with the court to give her a stiffer punishment since the accused person’s act endangered people’s lives and has brought fear to many people who have maids in their homes.

When passing judgement her worship first grade magistrate Diana Mangwana expressed concern over the accused person’s behavior.

She therefore sentenced her to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour while the case of Julita Zawanda continues since she pleaded not guilty.

Joyce Chisale hails from Benjamin village in the area of Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza while Julita Zawanda (45) hails from Samveka village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa.

