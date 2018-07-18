NGO sues DPP over K145 million Malawi Police ration saga: Give party 2 days to repay

Mzuzu-based Youth and Society organisation has asked the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to refund K145 million which was deposited in the party’s Standard Bank account by businessman Zameer Karim of Pioneer Investment who is facing investigations on fraud.

There have been mounting calls for President Peter Mutharika’sresignation after a leaked report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) indicated he may have benefited from a K2.8 billion ($3.9m) contract to supply food to the police.

The report claims Karim deposited K145 million into an account belonging to the ruling DPP, of which the president is the sole signatory.

In the demand letter, Youth and Society’s lawyers Ritz Attorneys addressed to DPP secretary general Greizedar Jeffrey, the NGO is demanding that the party refund the money.

“We have instructions from Youth and Society (YAS), a duly registered non-government organisation (our client) to demand a refund of the sum of MWK145,000,000 (OneHundred and Fourty-Five Million Malawi Kwacha) paid by Pioneer Investment bycheque No. 000043 dated 13 April 2016 to the account indicated in subject line. We demand that the refund be made to the Government of Malawi.

“You are no doubt aware that the said moneys represent proceeds of a fraudulent sham procurement by officers at Malawi Police Service in conjunction with one Zameer Karimof Pioneer Investment that resulted in the sum of MWK466, 000,000.00 of consolidatedrevenue being misappropriated under the so-called ration packs contract between theMalawi Police Service and Pioneer Investment, according to the leaked investigationreport of the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” reads the letter, signed by lawyer Bright Theu, in part.

It continues that the Youth and Society is baffled that even after the party members andespecially party president/chairman learnt of the fraud that yielded the sum ofMWK466 million, of which MWK145 million is considered a part of, they have not ingood conscience refunded let alone committed to refund the moneys to government forthe use and benefit of the people of Malawi.

“Please note that unless the sum of MWK145 million is repaid to a Government accountand evidence of the same is provided to us on behalf of YAS; or you indicate to us howyou intend to repay the said sums within two days hereof, we have instructions to takenecessary steps to recover what rightfully and beneficially belongs to the people ofMalawi.”

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Youth and Society executive director Charles Kajolowekaconfirmed having instructed Ritz Attorneys to push for a refund.

“What we want is for the money to be returned to government because it has been it is clear that the money was acquired through fraudulent and dubious means via the police contract. As such, the money should go back to the source.

“Although we know that the ACB has a job to do in prosecuting the guilty parties, what is key right now is that the money should be returned to the Malawian people. We need it for essential services,” he said.

Kajoloweka noted that the expectation was that the DPP and Mutharika would return the money once it became clear that ‘the money was dirty’ but that has not been the case.

