Malawian rapper in SA Scrafoc eyes international market

South African based Malawian rapper Scrafoc has expressed his vision to penetrate international music market to join the league of Gemin Major who is one of the Malawian biggest export in music.

Scrafoc who recently released a new single called ‘Celebrate’,is a gospel hip-hop artist and is popularly known for his association with Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) Church of Prophet Shephered Bushiri and also his popular songs like ‘Do something’ and ‘Prophetic Dance’.

The budding artist explained that he has taken a step further in uplifting his music to reach greater heights.

“I am working with a lot of internationally recognized producers and beat makers, and on top I will unveil much more international collaborations. I know I will achieve my dream to reach the international markets,” he explained.

However, speaking on his direction in music, Scrafoc explained he always pray to God for revelation before he record songs that praise the lord .

“There’s a time I took a small break, it is because I was focusing on my education but also God did not send a revelation to me but now I got the revelation and recent I have been worked on my album and singles,” explained the artist.

His latest single ‘Celebrate’ express the joy of a true Christian when they are in the house of the lord. It was produced by DJ Megi another fast rising producer from South Africa.

Celebrate is now available for streaming and download via link: http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=9499

