Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace outlines plans for Malawi 2019 polls

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Mangochi Diocese, one of the Civil Society Organizations(CSOs) accredited by Malawi Electoral Commission to conduct civic and voter education in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections, says it is set to roll out massive sensitization campaigns.

Announcing the plans in interview on Tuesday, Mangochi CCJP Diocesan Secretary Bruno Banda said his organization wants to ensure successful registration and enhance the credibility of 2019 polls.

“We are now rolling out sensitization campaigns in all the constituencies in the diocese so that there must be no lukewarm patronage during registration exercise as was the case in Salima, Dedza and Kasungu districts during the phase one of voter registration,” he said

Banda hinted that his organization wants an election which will be characterized of huge turnout of registrants and voters, issue based campaigns, non-violenceand an election which will have minimal null and void votes.

“Our goal is to promote high levels of voter participation and a violence free culture during the forth-coming 2019 polls,” he added.

In this regard, Banda said his organization will train more volunteers who will be deployed in the communities to facilitate civic and voter education messages.

“By engaging the volunteers, this will ensure successful and effective delivery of civic and voter education messages and will eventually lead en masse voting,” he said.

The diocesan secretary revealed that his organization will also conduct debates, distribute Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials which will carry messages on the voting procedures and messages that will be encouraging potential voters.

Banda, therefore, asked all stakeholders including chiefs to take an interest in elections to ensure that the 2019 tripartite elections register milestones and be a model to other countries.

Asked if they are prepared to contribute to a successful and credible elections, Traditional Authority (T/A) Choweof Mangochi said as chiefs they are always ready to work with the CSOs in encouraging people to take part in a vote because election is a multi-stakeholder task.

CCJP Mangochi Diocese is comprised of Mangochi, Balaka and Machinga districts.

