Workers dump dead body to CR Nicholas offices

Construction workers at a teachers training in Mchinji marched to Mchinji district hospital mortuary to get a dead body of a colleague who died Wednesday and dump it at the offices of their bosses.

This follows the refusal by CR Nicholas, the contractors, to refuse to offer transport to take the body to his home, Chiradzulu.

The police tried in vain to mediate but the angry workers were adamant and pressed on for the 20 kilometre journey.

CR Nicholas company officials refused to comment.

But one of the workers who outed for anonymity said their colleague fell sick suddenly on Wednesday and went to a Catholic run hospital where he died.

However, his employers were refusing to take the body to his home in Chiradzulu, saying this was the responsibility of his relations.

