Mutharika assents 8 bills: Includes Mines and Minerals law

President Peter Mutharika has assented to eight bills, including the Mines and Minerals law which is expected to bring sanity in the chaotic mining industry.

This law will replace the 1981 Mines and Mineral Act which experts say has failed to deal with emerging issues facing the sector.

The proposed Bill which is divided in 20 parts, seeks to regulate the development of mineral resources of Malawi through adherence to sustainable development principles.

Parliament spokesperson Leonard Mengezi has confirmed that the President has assented to the bills.

“What is now remaining is for the bills to be gazetted,” said Mengezi.

President Mutharika is on record telling Parliament that government hopes to enhance the development of the mining sector and increase its benefits to the people.

He said: “In recognition of the huge potential the mining sector has on the country’s economic growth and development, government is implementing a number of activities aimed at increasing investments in the sector.”

Some of the implemented activities include capacity building in mining contract negotiation and development of modern mining agreements.

The President said the capacity building is meant to ensure that the country enters into mining agreements that are balanced, equitable, fair and beneficial to the people.

The Mines and Minerals Act will help regulate the mining industry which has of late been hit by illegal miners.

The Malawi Defence Force soldiers have helped to clear the illegal miners in Namizimu forest.

Foreigners who came from Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo were deported whilst their Malawian counterparts were fined for illegally mining in the forest.

Recently, over 20 villagers in Lilongwe were acquitted by a magistrates court for illegal mining.

