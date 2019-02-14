DPP  warned squabbling over Chimulirenji will put voters off

President Peter Mutharika has called for unity in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and a strong warning that the electorate would would be put of with unseemly squabbling following the appointment of Everton Chimulirenji as his running mate and Vice-President nominee.

An independent radio station Zodiak has been announcing that it has credible evidence that the DPP is now divided.

“Party officials are holding secret meetings to see how to respond to the decision by the presidency to appoint Chimulirenji,” said the radio.

Front runners to position included the powerful party vice president and minister of Local government Kondwani Nankhumwa, party vice president for the eastern region Bright Msaka and Justice minister Samuel Tembenu.

But party officials were shocked that Mutharika opted for hitherto unknown Chimulirenji who has English language deficiency.

There are reports that some powerful Cabinet ministers are pplotting to sabotage the chances of Chimulirenji becoming vice president when Mutharika wins the election.

Reports say First Lady Gertrude Mutharika might have influenced the appointment of Chimulirenji as running mate to Mutharika.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has trashed the reports, saying all is well in the blue camp.

Mutharika defended his preferred choice, saying he had settled for Chimulirenji because of his integrity, educational qualifications, outstanding performance and a team player who would effectively help him run government for the next five years.

“He understands the difference between a vice-president and deputy president and that a vice-president is always delegated and the vice-president will never be a co-president,” said Mutharika.

Chimulirenji, 56, is also part of Mutharika’s Cabinet, served as deputy minister for Defence before the latest Cabinet reshuffle took him to his present portfolio as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development.

He is also the party’s deputy national director of elections, a position he was elected to at the party’s national convention in 2018.

