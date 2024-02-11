World Bank built top-tier health centre in Nsanje 3 years ago: But Escom hasn’t powered it up now

A World Bank-financed Osiyana Health Centre in Nsanje district is yet to be connected to the ESCOM power grid, three years after the facility was opened.

The district’s Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Dr. Gilbert Chapweteka, says the situation is negatively impacting service provision as the solar power system being used is not covering all areas.

Dr. Chapweteka says they were told that the facility is far from the ESCOM electricity grid, but he was quick to say they are waiting for Malawi Rural Electrification (MAREP) projects, and they have been prioritised.

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Public Relations Manager, Kitty Chingota, told Zodiak Online this morning that “ESCOM plans to increase the network to locations that are far away from the grid.”

Chingota further implored Nsanje DHO to engage the Ministry of Energy to be considered under MAREP, saying its purpose is to reach out to locations that are far away from the electricity grid.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!