WORLEC drums up support for female candidates ahead of 2019

The Women’s Legal Resources Centre (WORLEC) says women are more development oriented; and, hence they should be unanimously voted in the forthcoming tripartite polls.

The organization’s executive director, Maggie Kathewera Banda, told Nyasa Times in the capital Lilongwe after inaugurating a capacity building orientation workshop for ward councilors drawn from districts where WORLEC operates.

Banda said a country that sidelines women cannot develop.

“We want to build capacity for our councilors as well as enlighten them on their roles,” said Banda.

Mzuzu deputy mayor, Alexander Mwakikunga, pledged that as a city they would support women.

He said it was unfortunate that Mzuzu City has only one female councilor out of 15.

“It is not good. We will work hard to change this,” said Mwakikunga.

Judith Chiumia, the only female councilor in Mzuzu, urged fellow women to stand up and contest for positions in next year’s elections.

WOLREC is implementing a three year Norwegian Government capacity building program amounting to €300,000 (about MWK300 million) in Dedza, Ntcheu, Salima and Mzuzu City.

The organization was founded in 2004 with the aim of promoting access to justice for women in the country by encouraging them to participate in civic and political life by providing them with knowledge on gender and human rights.

WOLREC also seeks to improve the economic status of women through setting-up small-scale businesses.

