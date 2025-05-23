WRB Donates 40 Bicycles to ROSAF to Boost Road Safety Efforts

The World Relief Bicycle (WRB) has donated 40 bicycles worth MK20 million to the Road Safety Alert Foundation (ROSAF) to ease mobility challenges faced by the organization’s volunteer workers across Malawi.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held in Lilongwe, ROSAF Executive Director Joel Jere expressed gratitude for the timely donation, stating that the bicycles will significantly improve the ability of volunteers to assist school children crossing the busy M1 Road—one of the country’s most accident-prone highways.

“This donation will enable our volunteers to reach key locations on time, assist children safely across the road, and return to their personal businesses without delays,” said Jere. “We truly appreciate WRB’s support. Their contribution directly enhances the safety of school-going children by ensuring our volunteers are always present when needed.”

Jere also noted the positive impact ROSAF’s work is having on communities, saying road accidents involving children have declined in areas where their volunteers are active. However, he emphasized the need for continued support, urging more stakeholders to join forces with ROSAF to expand the initiative.

WRB Programs Manager Aggie Kanthambi, who officially presented the bicycles, said the donation aligns with the organization’s commitment to supporting government efforts in improving mobility and safety.

“We were inspired by ROSAF’s dedication to reducing road accidents, especially among school children,” said Kanthambi. “We are committed to working with partners like ROSAF to make roads safer for everyone, particularly the most vulnerable.”

The donation marks a key milestone in strengthening grassroots road safety interventions, especially in high-risk areas along Malawi’s major roads.

