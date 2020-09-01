Yamikani Chester scores again for Las Vegas Lights

Malawi national football team attacker Yamikani Chester continues to hog the limelight in the US and was on target again for his Las Vegas Lights FC on Sunday night despite going down 3-4 to LA Galaxy away.

Chester registered his name on the score sheet with an equaliser 14 minutes into play to take his goal tally to two at his new side.

Las Vegas is now at the bottom of group B teams in the USL championship with eight points, seven behind Galaxy.

Chester registered his first goal for the team last week when his side defeated Sounders 3-1.

He was named man of the match for the game as he also provided an assist for the second goal for his side.

The former Be Forward Wanderers player, is yet to appear on the list of top goal scorers which is now led by Junior Flemmings of Phoenix Rising FC with 10 goals.

He joined Las Vegas Lights FC this year after the expiry of his loan stay at North Carolina

