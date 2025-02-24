YAS Condemns Threats Against Kamangila’s Lawyer Gift Chimowa: Calls for Immediate Action

Youth and Society (YAS) has strongly condemned the threats and intimidation against lawyer Gift-Dick Chimowa, who has been forced to withdraw from representing human rights lawyer Alexius Kamangila due to growing security concerns.

In a statement released Monday, YAS decried the incidents as a serious threat to the independence of the legal profession and Malawi’s democratic framework. Chimowa reported being followed and monitored by unknown individuals in what appears to be a coordinated campaign of intimidation. According to his letter to the Malawi Law Society (MLS), the harassment intensified after a mediation session at the High Court in Lilongwe on February 12, 2025. Chimowa said he was trailed by a black saloon vehicle through the city, and two days later, in Blantyre, multiple vehicles followed him before his parked car was broken into, with his laptop and critical court documents stolen. Despite reporting the incidents to police, he has yet to receive any public response from authorities.

YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka condemned the attacks, saying, “Lawyers are officers of the court, and their ability to work freely and without fear is fundamental to democracy. These attacks amount to an attack on justice itself.” He added that the threats create a chilling effect on legal practitioners, warning that democracy cannot thrive in an environment where lawyers are targeted and silenced.

YAS has urged the Malawi Police Service to conduct immediate and transparent investigations, stating that “silence and inaction will only embolden perpetrators and weaken public confidence in law enforcement.” The group also called on the Judiciary to take measures to ensure legal practitioners involved in sensitive cases receive adequate protection. Kajoloweka emphasized that “justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done,” and warned that failing to act decisively would set a dangerous precedent for the legal profession.

The Malawi Law Society has also been urged to stand firm in defending its members and to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure that no lawyer is forced to abandon their duty due to threats or intimidation. YAS further called on the police and relevant authorities to publicly commit to protecting legal professionals, ensuring their safety in the face of rising threats.

With increasing concerns over judicial independence, the case highlights the growing risks faced by legal practitioners handling politically sensitive cases. Human rights groups argue that without immediate intervention, Malawi risks fostering a climate of fear within the judiciary, ultimately weakening the rule of law.

“We stand in solidarity with Gift-Dick Chimowa, Alexius Kamangila, and all legal practitioners facing threats and intimidation in the line of duty,” Kajoloweka said. As the legal community awaits action, many wonder whether the authorities will step up to protect those upholding justice or allow intimidation to become the norm.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!