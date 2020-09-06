Yawo group donates K600 000 to remnants of Lilongwe petrol-bombed family

Cultural grouping, Chiwanja cha Ayawo, in collaboration with other Malawians in diaspora and within the country, donated overK600 000 to the remnants of the petrol-bombed Tambala family based in Area 24 in the Capital Lilongwe.

The donation will help in efforts towards the construction of a home for the remnants–seven children.

Towards the fresh presidential election, the ten-member Tambala family, which occupied part of a UTM party office in area 24 as their home, was petrol-bombed in what is described as one of the most brutal political violence in modern democratic Malawi.

The head of the family–Selemani, his wife Ayiles and son Shukuran died from the wounds they sustained in the inferno.

Three of the remaining children were also seriously injured.

Making the donation, spokesperson for Chiwanja cha Ayawo–renowned human rights activist Reverend MacDonald Sembereka–said the children require constant help, now that they are orphaned.

“There is a lot that these children need. We have dedicated these resources towards the construction of their own home. So we are looking forward to the fruition of that initiative,” said Sembereka.

Nyasa Times understands the plot where the home will be built within Area 24, was also donated to the children–four of whom are currently staying in a modest house with rentals being paid for by well-wishers.

The other three–much younger–are reportedly being looked after at an orphanage in the commercial capital, Blantyre.

Sembereka added that the cash donation was made possible because of Chiwanja cha Ayawo friends and colleagues who committed themselves to assist.

“In the US, we had Tiwonge Nyirenda and Dr Daniel Dube who coordinated fundraising. All of them did come up with what we call Go Fund Me and raised about one thousand Canadian Dollars in order to help these kids.

“And as Chiwanja cha Ayawo, we raised an additional MK150,000 internally. All this is because of our colleagues heartfelt support. We want to thank them sincerely,” he said.

The donation took place at the children’s home in the presence of Senior Group Village Head William Banda and members of a committee which looks into the welfare of the remnants of the Tambala family–who have not fully recovered from the trauma inflicted by the petrol-bombing.

The Malawi Police Service has so far arrested several people it allages have had a hand in the heinous attack on the UTM party office and murder of three members of the Tambala family.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares