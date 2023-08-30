YONECO ex-employees plan vigil to force management to remit pensions

August 30, 2023

Former employees of the privately owned YONECO FM have organized a vigil to force their bosses to remit their pension contributions.

Dozens of the ex-employees of the institution are currently struggling to make ends meet following failure by the YONECO FM managers to honour their obligations to them.

The planned vigil comes barely a few days after James Chirambo conducted a lone vigil when he sealed the gate to the radio station to force the management to pay him.

Grace Mkwapata, one of the retrenched employee at YONECO FM, said their lives have become miserable because they cannot access their money.

James Chirambo conducted a lone vigil at the entrance to the Head Office of YONECO FM

“The vigil will commence on September 1, 2023, and will only end after the managers remit their pension money. Preparations of the vigils are in the final stages, some well-wishers have come out to support us with assorted items, other people are still making pledges,” said Mkwapata.

“We won’t leave the premises (YONECO Head Office) until each one of us is sorted. We have used so many communication channels to reach out to the management, but none of them have yielded anything,” she added.

Journalists in Malawi are among the poorly paid professionals and their contribution towards the growth of the sector is rarely appreciated.

