Young Pastors Network hail Chakwera’s exploits at UNGA

A group of young pastors in the country belonging to an organisation called Young Pastors Network, has hailed the country’s president Dr Lazarus Chakwera for what they call a meaningful and beneficial trip to this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in the United States of America.

The young pastors made their statement at a press briefing held in Mzuzu on Friday.

In the statement, the pastors cited the signing of the 350 million US Dollars (approximately K362 billion) under the Millennium Challenge Account Compact as one of the huge achievements by Chakwera during the UNGA.

They hailed the president for engaging multiple investors and cooperating partners in all sectors including Agriculture, Education, Health, Energy and Sports.

President for Young Pastors Network, Pastor Webster Kameme, told Nyasa Times that good things ought to be applauded while bad things ought to be rebuked.

“We should give politics a break. In Malawi we don’t have time for serious development. We are used to never ending campaigns even if it’s not campaign time.

“What the president has done cannot go unnoticed. We congratulate the president for the successful trip to the USA. We have spoken on negative issues before but this is the time to hail positives that have come out of this trip. You will recall that so many people criticised this trip but you can now see what fruits have come from this trip,” remarked Pastor Kameme.

Quizzed by Nyasa Times if they were looking for favours from the ruling party by making the statement, Pastor Kameme said as young pastors they had the right to express themselves on important matters of state.

“There is no invisible hand behind us. We are simply commenting on something that is positive on the ground. The president is a father who is working day and night to take Malawians into the Canaan that he promised,” said Kameme.

In his contribution, General Secretary of the grouping, Pastor Tusalifye Mbeye, said children will always be happy for a father who seems to care for them.

“You see the president is like a father who went into the bush for hunting when there was no relish in the household. Now when he brings meat, what should bar the children from expressing their gratitude for what the father has done?” remarked Pastor Mbeye.

Young Pastors Network is a national organisation registered three years ago.

