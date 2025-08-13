Youth activist Peter Mumba condemns name-calling, insults characterizing campaign ahead of Sept. 16 General Elections

Mzuzu-based youth activist, Peter Mumba, has expressed frustration with the name-calling and insults that have characterized a political campaign ahead of the September 16 General Elections.

Mumba said in an interview on Wednesday that the youth are worried that, as Malawi approaches the elections, contestants are outdoing one another on use of vulgar language instead of articulating manifestos for transforming lives of the electorate.

“It’s crucial for political parties to focus on issue-based campaigns rooted in their manifestos. Rather than resorting to insults and name-calling, Malawians want to hear concrete plans for progressive development,” he said.

He added that the recent history of divisive politics, including the tensions between former President Peter Mutharika and his Vice President Saulos Chilima 2019-2020, serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a respectful and issue-driven campaign.

“Regarding corruption allegations, Vice President Dr. Michael Utsi’s claims of widespread corruption in the government have sparked public interest. Malawians are eager to know what actions he has taken as Vice President to address these issues, particularly if he claims to have evidence. Naming those involved and detailing the steps taken would demonstrate a genuine commitment to accountability. As public officers, leaders have a duty to serve the people who fund their work through taxes. Malawians expect transparency and tangible results,” stated Mumba.

The activist implored the politicians to strive for an issue-based campaign that prioritizes discipline and protects the youth from violence.

Meanwhile, Mumba has challenged the youth to take advantage of the forthcoming elections to make informed choices and avoid supporting parties that promote violence.

