Maranatha, Sharda University Partner to Tackle Malawi’s Job Crisis

Maranatha High Schools Academy has hailed its new partnership with India’s Sharda University as a “game changer” in closing Malawi’s stubborn unemployment gap.

Speaking in Blantyre on Tuesday during an open day for parents, students, and guardians from the Southern Region, Maranatha Managing Director Dr. Enerst Kaonga said the collaboration will give Malawian students access to internationally recognized qualifications that open global job opportunities.

“For years, many of our graduates have failed to secure jobs abroad simply because they studied at institutions with no global recognition or accreditation,” Dr. Kaonga said. “If we produce job seekers with qualifications from reputable international universities, they will stand a far better chance of getting employment or starting successful businesses — and that will go a long way towards reducing unemployment.”

Under the agreement, Maranatha students will be able to enroll in a variety of Sharda University programmes, gaining skills tailored for entrepreneurship or global employment.

Sharda University Country Manager Rahul Pal said the institution is committed to boosting Malawi’s economic growth through world-class education.

“Since 2017, we’ve seen countries transform socially and economically through our globally recognized programmes,” Pal said. “We want to do the same for Malawi — producing graduates who can thrive anywhere in the world or create jobs for others right here at home.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :