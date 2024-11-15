Youth calls for repayment of money from Total Energies; gives 7 days ultimatum

A group of young people called Young Human Rights Defenders Network (YHRDN) has asked Total Energies to give back to the Malawi Government a sum of K7 trillion after failing to supply fuel to the country.

Government signed a fuel supply deal with Total Energies in 2001 but up to now the company has miserably failed to bring fuel into the country under the signed deal. The situation forced the country’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, to write the company on the matter on August 2, 2024. Surprisingly, the company never responded, forcing the AG to drug it to court.

In a press briefing held at Grand Palace Hotel on Friday morning, National Chairperson for YHRDN, Mervin Nxumayo, said Total Energies have 7 days to repay the money or bring in fuel.

“We have a critical shortage of fuel in Malawi at the moment. Malawians are in very difficult times. Government has to move around and distribute affordable farm inputs. Taxi operators, kabaza operators and many business persons most of which are youth largely depend on fuel if they are to feed their families. This is why we think Total Energies should pay that money within 7days,” said Nxumayo.

Nxumayo added that if Total Energies does not pay back the money within 7 days, the youth will hold vigils.

“Our demand is that they should pay back that money failing which we will conduct vigils at their head offices. We will also deliver a petition to the National Assembly that will be convening for the Mid Year Budget Review from Monday, November 25,” remarked Nxumayo.

