Former Presidents criticized for hypocrisy in recent statement on protests

Former presidents Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda, and Peter Mutharika are facing growing backlash after they released a joint statement condemning the recent violence against protesters.

Critics argue that the statement rings hollow, given the trio’s controversial track record during their own presidencies, where political violence and human rights abuses were rampant.

The three former leaders, who have remained active in Malawian politics, issued the statement last week in response to reports of violent clashes between police and protesters. In the statement, they condemned the use of force against demonstrators, calling for accountability and respect for the right to peaceful assembly.

However, their history in office has prompted many to question their motivations. All three are seen as politically ambitious figures, with strong personal stakes in the nation’s future leadership. Peter Mutharika, the former president, is widely believed to be planning a return to the presidency, while Joyce Banda is aiming for a political comeback. Meanwhile, Bakili Muluzi, the former president, has long been seen as pushing for his son, Atupele, to take up a high office.

For many Malawians, the joint statement feels like a case of political opportunism rather than genuine concern for the nation’s welfare. The former heads of state are accused of turning a blind eye to abuses during their own time in office, despite having the power to intervene.

Under Mutharika’s rule, critics point to widespread use of police forces to suppress dissent. His tenure saw the rise of paramilitary-style groups, such as the Young Democrats and DPP Cadets, who were notorious for harassing and intimidating opposition figures, journalists, and civil rights activists. These groups often operated with impunity, and their actions were at times carried out in full view of the police.

A particularly dark chapter in Mutharika’s presidency came in 2011 when police shot and killed over 30 peaceful protesters during widespread demonstrations against the government. Despite the brutality, neither Mutharika nor his then vice-president Joyce Banda issued any significant condemnation of the killings. In fact, many accused them of being complicit in the violence that marred that period.

Similarly, Muluzi, during his presidency, faced similar criticisms for fostering a climate of political intimidation and abuse. His government was frequently accused of using state institutions, including the police, to suppress opposition and consolidate political power.

“I find it ironic that the same people who presided over one of the most repressive periods in Malawi’s history are now speaking out against violence,” said Chikondi Mkandawire, a civil society activist. “They allowed violent groups to operate with impunity, and they were silent when peaceful protesters were killed under their watch.”

The criticism comes at a time when the current administration, led by President Lazarus Chakwera, is facing its own challenges in handling public dissent. But for many, the focus remains on the hypocrisy of those who now seek to hold the current government to account, despite their own records.

Political analysts argue that the former leaders’ condemnation of recent violence is likely motivated by their ongoing political ambitions. “Mutharika wants to make a comeback, Banda wants to return to power, and Muluzi still hopes to see his son in office,” said Emmanuel Chitsulo, a political analyst at the University of Malawi. “Their statement may be more about positioning themselves for the 2025 elections than about any genuine concern for the protesters or the rule of law.”

While Malawians are increasingly critical of the former leaders, the joint statement has sparked a national debate on the issue of accountability and the legacy of past administrations. With the country gearing up for the next presidential election, it remains to be seen whether the former presidents will succeed in regaining public support or if their past actions will continue to haunt them.

