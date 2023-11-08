Youth court Mwenifumbo to contest in new Karonga Central Constituency  

Karonga based youth political grouping calling itself “Friends of Mwenifumbo” has asked veteran politician Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo to consider contesting for a parliamentary seat in the new Karonga Central Constituency.

The grouping, with members drawn from various areas of the new constituency including Lupembe, Mwenilondo, Mpata and Masoko, says Mwenifumbo’s development track-record has compelled it to ask him to contest in the constituency as a parliamentary candidate in the 2025 polls.

Spokesperson of the group, Harrison Mkandawire, says Mwenifumbo has accomplished a number of developments in the old Karonga Central Constituency and would like him to continue with his development in new areas of the constituency such as Mpata, Wililo and Masoko.

“Mwenifumbo’s development track-record speaks for itself. During his term of office as Parliamentarian, he initiated and accomplished developments such as construction of Mwenilondo Health Health, Lupembe Health Centre drug store, a School block at Mpopibonda, various boreholes and grading of the roads.

“Moreover, as a Minister of Agriculture during the late Bingu wa Mutharika’s administration, he ably handled the fertilizer subsidy program and hunger became history.

“Currently, he is serving as Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) Chairperson and we can already see that under his leadership, the Board is expanding access to clean and portable for the people in the northern region.

“We believe such kind of inspiring and development-oriented leadership will be key in tackling the challenges in the new Karonga Central Constituency,” said Mkandawire.

Meanwhile, Mwenifumbo says he will respond to grouping’s calls in due course, saying he is currently busy serving the government as NRWB chairperson.

