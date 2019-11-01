Zambezi Evangelical Church to hold college student conference

Zambezi Evangelical Church under Mitsidi Synod will hold a-three-day conference for students from various colleges within the country to equip them with leadership, knowledge and skills.

Zambezi Evangelical Church Students’ Organisation (ZECSO) National Chairperson, Henderson Kautsi said the event is scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 November, 2019 at Makokola Police Cottage in Mangochi.

“We target church students from colleges because we don’t want future managers (leaders) who shall be involved in corruption scandals nor mismanagement of government or organisation funds,” Kautsi said.

He added that the knowledge and skills will assist them to be responsible leaders for their employees and even families.

“It’s time to do things differently so that Malawian citizens should smile one day because of good leadership and management of both public and private sectors in the country,” he said.

Kautsi said the annual event will be held under the theme ‘Discovering your Identity’, aimed for students to understand who they are before God, and what they are expected to do or behave as children of God.

The ZECSO Chairperson said the current leadership crisis in the country is because of failure to understand who they are.

“The core purpose of leadership is stewardship as Adam was commanded by God to be a steward of everything on earth.

“Steward doesn’t own what he or she cares for but today’s leaders want to own what belongs to citizens, hence the theme,” he added.

Among the activities to take place will include music performance from James Kadembo, Church joint praise team, swimming and beach soccer among others.

Music Director for the Church Youth, Elisha Mbendera said they expect discipline from the students because the conference has been organised at a security institution where students shall not be allowed to swim without any security personnel.

“We shall follow the rules and regulations of swimming instituted by police cottage owners to avoid loss of lives in the lake,” Mbendera said.

ZECSO is an arm of the Youth Ministry called Fellowship of Youth (FOY) of Zambezi Evangelical Church with a mission to increase the number of graduates in various fields of study who are both excellent in spiritual life and areas of professional specialisation.

