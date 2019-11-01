Mzuzu University staff boycott classes, want disciplinary action against students

Staff at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) have vowed not to go back to work unless students are disciplined for manhandling some of the staff members during the students’ recent protests.

Chairperson for Mzuzu University Academic Staff Union (Muasu) Dr. Angel Nyirenda said lecturers and other support staff feel their security is at risk.

“The students’ conduct towards the staff members leaves a lot to be desired. We want protection,” said Nyirenda.

The students on Monday incited chaos at the institution, protesting against the university’s new policy to have them pay at least half of their fees in order to get registered and access their examination results.

Apart from harassing the staff at the university, the students had running battles with the police as they blocked the M1 road and demanded money from motorists.