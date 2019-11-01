Inkosi Gomani V ex-lover moves in to block church from officiating wedding with Rishaladza

“Speak now or forever hold your peace…” is a common phrase uttered at wedding ceremonies and tension is brewing in Ntcheu as former girlfriend of Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V of the Maseko Ngoni has written the CCAP Church not to officiate the matrimony between the youthful chief and his bride Inkosikati Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula, a South African national.

In a letter seen by Nyasa Times dated October 31 2019, journalist Ovixlexla Bunya claims the Ngoni chief, real name Willard Mswati Gomani were married and the divorce proceedings of their marriage are yet to be concluded in a magistrate’s court in Lilongwe.

“Suffice to mention that the said Willard and I have a child together named Mswati Gomani born on 14th February, 2019,” says Bunya.

She attached the latter with copies of court summons concerning their divorce proceedings, pictures of the chief and her and that of their child.

The chief marries 23-year-old South African Rishakadza on Saturday in Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Ntcheu on November 2.

There was no immediate reaction from the church but in social media platforms there is a divided opinion as some people say the two were married because they co-habited for over six months while others describe Bunya as a frustrated spoiler.

Bunya is not new to controversy. In 2017 she dragged to court controversial Prophet David Mbewe, founder of Living Word Evangelist Church under Shalom Mount Valley Ministries, that he impregnated her after sexual assault.

She sought the legal services private practice lawyer Gift Katundu of Kita and Company law firm to claim damages from Prophet Mbewe for “a violation of her constitutional rights”.

Bunya is a poet and a journalist who once worked with MBC Television as producer, presenter and reporter.

