Zambia man kills own mother after being denied sex in Malawi

Malawi Police in Chitipa have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion that he killed his mother for allegedly denying him sex.

Chitipa Police Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Gladwell Simwaka confirmed the arrest of the man whose identity Nyasa Times has shielded to avoid identifying the victim.

According to Simwaka, the suspect and mother caem from Zambia a week ago to visit relatives in Malawi at Mwanyanja Trading Centre in Traditional Authority Nthalire in Chitipa.

He said the two were accommodated in the dame house at Nthalire and on Tuesday the wee hours of this year’s Mother’s Day the suspect demanded sex from his mother.

“The mother refused to have sex with her son.This did not go well with the suspect who ended up picking a wooden stick and assaulted her to death,” said Simwaka.

He said an autopsy report indicated that the deceased died due to severe loss of blood secondary to multiple cuts in the head.

According to Simwaka, the suspect who was arrested on the same day is believed to be mentally ill although investigations are still underway.

The deceased and the suspect hail from Kafwimbi Village in Isoka, Zambia.

