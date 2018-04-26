Zathu celebrates reaching millions on first birthday

In a bid to bring equality and improve lives of boys and girls, on 24 April 2017, Zathu launched a new homegrown flagship radio show Zathu Pa Wailesi, created by Malawian youth from stories and lives of young people around the country.

During a birthday party which was recently held in Lilongwe, it was revealed that over 2.6 million people listen to Zathu regularly whereby improving youth perception towards girls and women in Malawi.

Zathu Senior Partnerships Manager Khanyiwe Shaba said 80 percent of the youth who listen to the radio show say Zathu has made them feel more in control of the decisions which affect their lives.

She said by bringing girls and boys together in a drama and band, Zathu Pa Wailesi aims to inspire a new generation to forge a more equal Malawi where every young person can thrive.

“Young people have also revealed that Zathu has improved perceptions on gender equality and mixed friendships,” Shaba explained.

In another exciting revelation, a survey by M&C Saatchi World Services in December 2017 showed some insights about the growth of the show.

“64% of Malawi population is aware of Zathu (6.7 million), 25% of Malawi population is regular consumers of Zathu through the radio show, music or videos (2.6 million) and 25% of 12 – 17 year olds listen to Zathu Pa Wailesi every week,” the survey stated.

In the two seasons so far, the gripping drama has followed six young Malawian boys and girls, whose stories echo the lives and aspirations of millions of Malawian teens today, as they strive to overcome challenges and follow their dreams.

Each week, the show’s lively presenters C-Zee and DJ Goxy bring Zathu Pa Wailesi to the nation by playing newest tracks from around Africa and the world and give the audience a chance to hear from their peers and role models in Timve Kwa Inu.

Zathu’s very own Gogo gives young people advice on anything from puberty to friendship.

In 2017 the Chartered Institute of Marketing conferred the ‘Social Marketing Initiative of 2017’ award to Zathu.

As a band, Zathu has performed around Malawi in most rural areas of Mzimba, Liwonde and Machingadistricts and as far as the UK at Lake of Stars London and Glasgow.

The band has also been nominated in the ‘Best group’ category in the upcoming Nyasa Music Awards.

“Zathu represents change; the possibility of a better Malawi and hope for youth to realize their potential,” Award winning radio presenter Joy Nathu noted.

Zathu traditional birthday party was held at the exquisite Chingalire Cultural Village which is owned by retired musician now Chief Ben Michael Mankhamba.

In his remarks, Chief Mankhamba said he was proud to see entertainment events moving from town to village.

“It is a privilege for an organization to love and host an event at your place. My vision has always been to bring what people experience in town,” Mankhamba revealed.

