Zathu pa Wailesi season 5 hits the airwaves

Under the tagline “The Spring of Hope”, Zathu finally unveils Zathu Pa Wailesi Season 5.

Premiered on Monday, 22nd July 2019, the new fun packed fifth season comes with an exciting competition to award loyal fans.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Zathu pa Wailesi presenter DJ Goxy said Season 5 revs up with fantastic fun in fantastic competitions from the beginning to the end of the season.

“Listeners stand a chance to win many great prizes and one huge grand prize including Zathu band live at your school or community ground,” DJ Goxy revealed.

In addition, C-Zee and Goxy, Zathu’s incredible DJs will launch the first competition question in episode 3 on 29 July.

“Zathu listeners can participate in the quiz by listening to the show and submitting their answers via SMS or through their brand ambassadors clubs/ schools,” DJ Goxy added.

Concurring with DJ Goxy, C-Zee said: “Listeners will be entered in a monthly draw for August/ September and October for 30 winners to win super prizes monthly and the grand prize in October. Me and Goxy will host a special concert for the grand winner who can invite family, friends and community to watch a live Zathu Band performance right in their community.”

Zathu Pa Wailesi brings the best in entertainment, music and inspiring interviews in “Timve Kwa Inu”.

C-Zee and Goxy plan to go as far as Karonga and Nsanje in search of amazing youngsters and exciting events.

Gogo the wise counsellor continues answering those important questions from young people around the country on Facebook and on radio.

As if that is not enough, Zathu pa Wailesi Season 5 also introduces new character, Jijo.

At the end of season 4, Mphatso was facing opposition from her child’s paternal grandmother, for leaving her child at home to go back to school and for joining the band.

T-Reel was unsuccessful in securing the performance scholarship offered by a South African based Malawian DJ and music producer whereas JP was not allowed to finish the last school term.

He had missed a lot of classes trying to be “the provider” of his family following the injury of his father.

How will they move forward from these challenges? Will they stand for each other as they face different difficulties and fight for their dreams? Will the wise Gogo be there to spring new hope and impart wisdom to the Zathu friends?

Don’t miss these great moments, tune in to Zathu Pa Wailesi on MBC radio 2, Nyathepa and Tuntufye community radio stations.