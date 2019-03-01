Zathu preaches the power of speaking up in 6th single ‘Chete Chete’

According to a statement, “Chete Chete” is a song which tackles self-expression and boy/girl stereotypes explored through different conversations between the characters.

“Chete Chete is a series of conversations in rap and song, highlighting the benefits of speaking up and it addresses the barriers that stop boys and girls from opening up about their struggles to their parents or guardians. In many societies masculinity is defined by how well men and able to hold in their emotions. Sometimes boys have a hard time opening up for fear of being labeled weak,” reads the statement in part.

In the rap between Mphatso and T-Reel, she helps him talk about what he is going through by assuring him that everyone goes through times when they feel emotional, when they want to talk but they don’t know how.

The characters in the Zathu Pa Wailesi radio drama could benefit from some of this advice. “JP” is going through a difficult time in season 4. After being attacked in season 3, JP’s father sustained injuries that has made him unable to provide for the family.

As the first-born son of the family JP thinks it’s his time to rise up and help provide for the family. He feels that he can drop out of school and get a better paying job to support his family if he has to. With all the stress consuming him, he is still trying to figure things out on his own.