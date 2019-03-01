Presidential running mates debate to take place ahead of Malawi May polls

By public demand the presidential running mates debate will take place starting from next week ahead of the May 21 watershed elections, the organiser Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) has announced.

The debates will start on March 7 at Bingu International Conference Cente in Lilongwe from 6.30pm and will be live on Zodiak TV.

The panellists will be runningmates from ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Everton Chimulirenji, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Sidik Mia, People’s Party (PP) Dr Jerry Jana, United Democratic Front (UDF) Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo and UTP Party Dr Micheal Usi.

The second debate will take place on March 14 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre from 6:30pm.

Mwenifumbo, who is Atupele Muluzi’s running mate, said he was ready to face off with all the running mates.

The running mates debate comes at a time when Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter will, from March 29 2019 to 5 April 2019, convene presidential debates to give citizens an opportunity to examine candidates eyeing the top office.

MISA Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga told journalists in the capital, Lilongwe, that the debates are a platform for the candidates to outline their developmental agendas if they are to be elected into office.

“We believe that the debates will promote and [push the] focus [of] the election [towards] issues rather than personalities…” Ndanga stated.

The debates are therefore expected to provide Malawians with an opportunity to scrutinise the candidates and elect those that have the skills and competence to lead the country.

