Zikhale Ng’oma leads Malawi delegation in Russia for illegal immigrants, security meeting

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma is in Russia where he is leading the country’s high level delegation on illegal immigrants and security meeting.

The meeting has come at a time Zikhale Ng’oma is leading the Malawi Police Service and Immigration Department on the sweeping exercise for refugees and asylum seekers to force them back to Dzaleka refugee camp.

The Malawi delegation is attending a11th international meeting of high ranking officials responsible for security matters. It is not yet known if the meeting, which ends on Thursday, will also discuss Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The conference has convened leaders from around the world to discuss a range of topics, including general trends in the international situation and food security.

One of the key focuses of the meeting is the sharing of an international information security system as a means of preventing conflicts in cyberspace between nations.

Ng’oma has emphasized the significance of the meeting for Malawi, particularly in light of the country’s efforts to enhance security by addressing the issue of illegal immigrants who pose a threat to national security.

Ng’oma also said the platform provides an opportunity to advocate for assistance, such as fertilizer and other aid, for those affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Accompanying the Minister are Oliver Kumbambe, the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Homeland Security; Merlyn Yolam, the Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service; and Ralph Jooma, the Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Security and Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey-Bay.

The conference commenced on Wednesday, May 23, 2023, and will conclude on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!