The Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma on Saturday officially handed over 20 modern houses for security agents based in Blantyre with an assurance of the government’s commitment to ensuring that security personnel are housed in modern and decent units.

The units are among the 10, 000 the Malawi Government is constructing for the Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service and the Immigration Department.

The former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration initiated the project, but fell short of implementing it because the resources were diverted to unknown projects.

In 2021, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) called for full investigations into how resources borrowed to finance the construction of decent houses for security agencies could eventually grow wings during the DPP regime.

At the height of the campaign in 2029, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera promised that he would make the dream come true for the security agents to live in decent and modern houses.

So, the government has handed over completed houses in Mzuzu, Jenda and now in Blantyre.

Speaking when he handed over the units at Nyambadwe in Blantyre Ng’oma, who was flanked by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Deus Gumba, thanked President Chakwera for demonstrating his commitment to ensuring that police and other security agents are discharging their duties with sense of joy and satisfaction.

Ng’oma said President Chakwera appreciates and understands the crucial role that the police play in contributing to public security and socio-economic development in Malawi.

Zikhale reminded the nation that the police create a conducive environment for the economy hence need for more police staff houses to counter accommodation challenge.

He assured Malawians of tireless government efforts at improving police staff living conditions

“The 10, 000 security officers’ houses are a clear indication of strong commitment and sound Chakwera-led government policies. I assure everyone of continued efforts and commitment at creating an economically enabling environment. Accommodation is challenging our police officers. Additional police houses in all administrative regions are to follow through the Staff House Project for improved living conditions,” he said.

He also commended the strengthened collaboration and cooperation with development partners as a concrete effort.

Zikhale humbly appealed to all officers who are to be allocated in these houses to take good care of them citing vandalism and abuse are not necessary.

Zikhale took the opportunity of the handover ceremony to remind the ministry of lands, housing and urban development to finish touches on some units of houses under construction for police officers in Mzuzu that stalled during the DPP years.

The minister also acknowledged that Tropical Cyclone Freddy did more harm than good by worsening the housing monster among the Police, Prison and Immigration officers.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the beautiful occasion Ngo’ma said, “I am delighted but not fully satisfied. We need more houses for the police officers. Come 2024 I will not leave any stone unturned to make sure that more houses are constructed. No police officers need to be operating from rented houses. It affects duty delivery during the day or night. Furthermore, let me appreciate the standard of these houses. The contractor did a great service. He deserves our hands. I am very glad today.”

