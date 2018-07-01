Zikomo Foundation launches fitness center in Lilongwe: Proceeds for Charity

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Rambo) once said “training gives us an outlet for suppressed energies created by stress and thus tones the spirit just as exercise conditions the body” thanks to Zikomo foundation for establishing a fitness center aimed at raising funds for charitable activities.

Dubbed Pure sport the fitness centre is located at Mount Meru filling station opposite Bingu National Stadium in area 49, Lilongwe the innovation will help many to do regular exercises to keep fit and minimize risks of stress.

Pure sport claims to blend the best of time-tested fitness essentials with cutting –edge modern exercise to help people achieve their fitness goals.

Speaking on Saturday during the launch of pure sport centre in Lilongwe, Zikomo foundation Chief executive officer James Phiri said they came up with the initiative as a way of sourcing funds for smooth running of the projects they are currently implementing including helping the needy and underprivileged.

“As zikomo foundation we thought of diversifying our projects. As one way of sustaining our projects in terms or finances, we thought of establishing another brand by the name of pure sport and all the proceed generated from this entity are going to be directed into our social projects like schools hospitals, orphanages and other projects that we are running.

“We are related with sports, we have been trading under Play Football Malawi Academy since 2013 until 2016 when we thought to diversify and grow big and then we launched Zikomo foundation which has several projects embedded in it”, he said

Phiri said they believe in excellence and vowed to provide High quality standards of fitness services saying they have topmost fitness equipment.

“We have equipment like Dumbbells, Stride riders, Upright-Press Machines, Rowing Machines among others. If monotonous gym equipment bores you or if you are looking to not just lose weight or gain muscle but boost your strength and endurance, then look no further than pure sport”, he said

One of the first customers Brave Mwangonde from area 36 in Lilongwe said he was impressed with the services being provided at pure sport centre.

“We do exercises with different goals, others want to lose weight while others want to maintain their body structures and to achieve this ,you also need to use different equipment, these guys have all necessary equipment”, He said

Zikomo Foundation was registered in 2016 with four areas of focus including Education, Nutrition and Health, Sports and Development and Aid.

