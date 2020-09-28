Zomba Central MP tells youths business partnerships key

Bester Awali, Zomba Central Member of Parliament (MP), has challenged youths in his constituency to serious consider forming enterprises for their business ventures saying no one gets rich alone.

Awali said he noticed that most youths think starting businesses on their own is way to go and that they forget that partnerships can realise huge profits and open up lots of business opportunities.

He said this during a meeting that took place at his office on Saturday where he invited youths from different parts of his constituency who are desirous of embarking on business ventures.

According to the MP, the meeting came about because most youths had been coming to his office for assistance for their failing businesses and; in most cases, businesses that they were intending to start.

“To me this was good news. As we all know that business is the way to go. When individuals in a constituency start to show this desire to start businesses it is something to support. And when numbers of these individuals start to rise sharply, I think it is my duty to shift all my focus to assisting them.

“I called them together because I wanted to let them meet, know each other, interact, share ideas. Through that, they should be able to form partnerships. They will be able to put their resources together and start and succeed in something,” said Awali.

Awali, himself a successful business personality into the car hire industry and several other business ventures, challenged the youths to always focus on looking beyond.

“Youths today go on to study various things. So they are equipped with various skills. It does not necessarily mean that what they study is what their business will be like. Most like to think that. Sometimes it is the case. But they should be looking beyond,” he said.

Speaking during the meeting, one of the participants of the meeting, Austin Kajawa, described the meeting as one of the remedies in trying to beat the rising unemployment rates.

“It is true that most of us have been storming the MP’s office to ask for assistance with our various businesses. Through this meeting, he has opened our eyes that by coming together, we will be able to solve a lot more problems because among ourselves there will be those that have ideas that some of us might not have at a particular point in time. Still, the MP has assured us of his continued support and presence in all our activities,” said Kajawa.

