Flames to play two friendlies

The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames, is expected to play two strength testing matches against two neighbouring countries before facing Burkina Faso in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers.

Nyasa Times understands that the Flames will travel to Zambia to play the Chipolopolo boys before hosting the Warriors of Zimbabwe at Kamuzu Stadium.

Currently, local based players and a few that ply their trade in Mozambique are in camp at Mpira Village, Chiwembe in Blantyre.

Competitions Manager at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Gomezgani Zakazaka, confirmed the development, saying the two friendlies are very important for the flames to gel up before the encounter against Burkina Faso.

“I can confirm that the flames will be engaged in two friendly matches on FIFA sanctioned dates this October. FAM has agreed with football associations of Zambia as well as Zimbabwe on the two matches.

“The boys have not played together as a team since February. These matches are very important for the team as they prepare for Afcon games in November,” explained Zakazaka on a local radio station.

The Flames will play Zambia on 7th October in Lusaka and Zimbabwe on 11th October in Blantyre. Reports indicate that the game at Kamuzu Stadium will be played without fans.

Some foreign based players other than those from Mozambique are expected join the squad for the friendlies.

