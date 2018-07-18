Zomba Council hails Hope for Malawi Foundation on early childhood developments support

Zomba District Council has expressed gratitude for various development activities that non–governmental organizations (NGOs) are implementing in the district.

Zomba District Council chairperson, Chikumbutso Likandawe made the remarks during the official opening of early childhood development (ECD) centre constructed by Partners in Action for Sustainable Development (PASD) in Senior Chief Mlumbe’s Headquarters in the district.

Likandawe said the council was appreciative of different interventions implemented by various NGOs. He said the interventions complement government’s efforts in developing the country.

“We are very grateful for such kind of gesture by our friends from Canada for considering this area since we cannot develop the country without considering ECD services,” Likandawe said.

He said the council would ensure that it sustains activities at the ECD centre so that the facility also benefits generations to come.

However, Likandawe called on other NGOs in the district to emulate the example set by PASD to come up with tangible and sustainable development projects.

Executive Director for PASD, which receives financial support from Hope for Malawi Foundation, Amos Chiyenda said the organization had lined up a number of interventions to benefit the community.

He said PASD would remain committed to initiate programmes to do with youth empowerment, infrastructure and economic development, care and support for orphans and vulnerable children, among others.

He, therefore, hailed the commitment demonstrated by the community in the area who he said had hugely contributed to the project.

“Our organization also appreciates the commitment by communities for contributing towards the project with different resources such as labour, sand and quarry,” Chiyenda said, adding that the beneficiaries molded bricks as part of their contribution.

Co-founder couple of the Canadian NGO ‘Hope for Malawi’ Peter and Elaine Zakraski described Senior Chief Mlumbe as a ‘clever man’ for putting ECD as first priority of development activities in his area.

“We are very happy with the clever chief for putting the future generation at his heart and offering land for the construction of the structure,” Zakraski said.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Mlumbe hailed the organization for the structure, saying it would benefit not only the children, but the whole community. He assured that together with the community they would guard against vandalism of the facility.

The chief, however, asked the NGO to consider extending similar support to other areas where children were learning under temporary shelters.

The facility has been constructed with financial support from Hope for Malawi Foundation to the tune of 25, 000 Canadian Dollars (an equivalent of K13.6 million).

