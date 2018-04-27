Zomba holds peaceful anti-govt protests

Organizers and participants of April 27 demonstrations in Zomba commended Malawi Police Services in the Eastern Region for working hand in hand and professionally with them which made the exercise peaceful.

In an interview after presenting 10 points petition to District Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer for Zomba on Friday, one of the organizers, Sammy Aaron who is also Executive Director of Action Hope Malawi said they were satisfied with security and professionalism provided by police officers.

He urged participants not to be involved in any violence through stoning or breaking of shops as soon as they finish presenting their petition to the Commissioner.

“We are very proud of our police for giving us maximum security and coordination between them and us during demonstrations,” Aaron pointed out.

Speaking after receiving the petition, District Commissioner for Zomba, Emmanuel Bambe hailed them for following all the procedures that led to peaceful demonstrations.

He promised them to send the petition to the State President before the end of business of Friday.

Among others, organizers demanded government to address some of the issues the country is facing such as power outages, albino attacks, investigation of deaths of Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa and Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer Issa Njaunju, and creation of jobs among the youth.

They expressed concerns on how the state owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation was being used by government and wanted to know how K4 billion was shared among Members of Parliament where they demand the removal of Finance Minister, Goodall Gondwe and Local Government Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa from cabinet.

There was low turn up of participants as matching started at Zomba Community Ground up to the District Commissioner’s office where people joined them to observe as they were just looking on what was taking place.

In Zomba City, businesses were affected especially from morning up to 10:30hours where only 15 shops were operating including Metro and Shoprite.

Chinese and Asians shops were closed, but later opened from around 11:00 am.

Public transport was affected as there were only few minibuses operating.

Even traffic was low on the M3 road.

