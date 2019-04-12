‘Zosiyilana, zosiyilana!’ Chilima, Masangwi tell Mutharika ‘start packing your bags’

April 12, 2019 Sam Sotta 8 Comments

UTM party presidential candidate in the May 21 watershed elections, Saulos Chilima and the party’s patron Noel Masangwi on Thursday  sent a curt message to President Peter Mutharika :  ” Start packing” and get ready to leave the  State House.

Chilima: State House eviction on May 21 with people’s votes

Chilima confers with Felix Njawala

UTM campaign director Lucius Banda speaking at the rally

Crowds at M’baluku listening to Chilima

Chilima, who is also State vice-president,  said during a televised campaign rally at M’baluku in Mangochi  that running   for public office is not a sin and that anyone can  take a go at  the presidency as long as they  are qualified to do so, showing confidence that he would be able to defeat the incumbent in the presidential elections.

Speaking to throngs of people, Chilima said it is everyone’s constitutional right to run for public office as long as he or she fulfils  the requirements.

He said in the same vein, anyone ought not  to feel offended because running  for a public office is not an affront to anyone.

“We had Bakili Muluzi at the dawn of multiparty politics in Malawi. He did his part and he is credited for introducing democracy and multiparty politics to Malawi.

“Muluzi must be commended for presiding over some development initiatives such as the construction of the Bakili Muluzi bridge just a few metres from here.  We also had the late Bingu wa Mutharika who did his part in as far as putting this country on a social economic development path is concerned,” said Chilima.

He continued: “We also had Joyce Banda who also did her small part and was ejected by Malawians after just two years in office.

“Today we have this outgoing government which is remaining with less than 43  days in office in order to pave way for the UTM government,” said Chilima, adding that the hallmark of government is for office bearers to leave  the stage for others if they fail to execute their mandate.

The UTM presidential hopeful  said it is based on this ‘zosiyilana, zosiyila’ principle that incumbent President Mutharika should also honourably leave State House and hand over the running of government after May 21 elections so that UTM should steer   the ship away from the troubled waters that the current government took Malawians into.

“Well, start packing,” he said in a message directed to President Mutharika.

He said it is clear that the DPP government has failed Malawians and that its government has only benefited a few individuals who are connected to the ruling elite.

Added Chilima: “UTM came about because of the people ‘umunthu’ principle. It is because we know how to listen to Malawians and to respond to their concerns in a way that will end up in the up in uplifting their lives.

“This the reason why we would like to thank  and respect Chief M’baluku  and all the chiefs who have come here today  to listen to our agenda  for Malawians.”

He also reiterated the UTM rounded promises specifically for Mangochi district such as   the construction  and upgrading to tarmac the Chantulo, Chilipa road to  help  connect farmers within the area to crucial markets in Balaka, Blantyre, Zomba  for their farm produce like cotton and ‘Nandolo’.

“The UTM government will bring back agriculture to glorious days where farmers had ready markets for their produce. We will do this by revamping the operations of ADMARC so that it serves the interests of Malawians,” said Chilima.

He also summarised the UTM manifesto and what the party will do in the areas of health, agriculture, education, tourism and culture as well as the environment.

Chilima also took time to dispel  cheap propaganda that some people are propagating that the UTM government will abolish Islam.

“Those who think the UTM government will  kill Islam don’t know UTM  and don’t know Islam. In our manifesto we have talked about the importance of the co-existence of religion and government in fostering social economic development. The people who are spreading these rumours are obviously serving a narrow agenda,” he said.

Among the people who spoke at the rally were Vice President of the party who is also running-mate to Chilima, Dr Michael Usi; Patron of the party Noel Masangwi; Eastern Regional Governor, Al-Haji Sande and  Sheik Time from M’baluku.

In his remarks, Masangwi said President Mutharika should start packing  his bags because he will be evicted at State House by voters on May 21.

“If he needs help in packing, am ready to go and help him,” said Masangwi, slamming Mutharika’s record in his first term.

“It’s Chilima’s time. Malawi needs the kind of leadership that he  is going to be able to offer,”  said Masangwi.

