𝐇𝐑𝐂𝐂 backs inquiry’s report, calls on President Chakwera to act on Chizuma

Human Rights Consultative Committee ( HRCC) – a network of over 70 civil society organisations in Malawi – has backed the report the Commission of Inquiry submitted to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, which also recommends an action on Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

President Chakwera instituted the Commission on 10th December, 2022, to establish facts concerning the arrest of Ms. Chizuma.

On 3rd January 2023, the Commission submitted its findings and recommendations to Chakwera where among others, they faulted both Director of Public Prosecutions Dr. Steve Kayuni and Ms. Chizuma.

During a press briefing earlier on Friday, January 13th, 2023, HRCC Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba said they are calling on President Chakwera to act immediately on the recommendations made by the Commission of inquiry.

“We all know that the Commission of inquiry recommended that appropriate action be taken on Ms. Martha Chizuma based on the facts in the leaked audio but up to now we have no action and we don’t know what the president is waiting for,” Mkwezalamba said.

He added that as an organization, they agree with the recommendations made in as far as the final report is concerned, which among others indicated that Chizuma should be disciplined according to the law and that other recommendations in the inquiry report should be acted on.

“By having a strong rule of law, government give business and society the stability of knowing that all rights are respected and protected hence need for action based on what the law highlighted,” he added.

Concurring with Mkwezalamba, board member of the organization, Alfred Munika, said the law does not differ in a similar event, therefore, let the law act on whoever messed up.

“The law is the law whether one has a big following or not, so the recommendations must be acted upon,” Munika highlighted.

Their call follows another one made last week by another group of Civil Society Organisations to the Malawi leader to act on the recommendations made by the Commission as it is the main reason why he instituted it.

