🎉 152 Lucky Winners Celebrate Big in Azam TV’s Christmas & New Year Bonanza! 🎉

It was smiles all around and excitement in the air as Azam TV officially handed over fabulous prizes to 152 lucky winners of the Azam TV Christmas & New Year Promotion—a festive campaign that lit up the 2024 holiday season and spilled into early 2025 with joy, cheer, and life-changing rewards!

From smartphones, cash prizes, and home appliances to much more, the winners received their goodies in style at a colorful handover ceremony held at the Azam Media Limited offices in Limbe.

Azam TV’s General Manager, Syed Kardasha, couldn’t hide his delight as he applauded the success of the promotion, describing it as a heartfelt “thank you” to their loyal customers for their unwavering support.

“This promotion was all about giving back—and the response was incredible! We’ve welcomed new subscribers and deepened our connection with long-time viewers,” said Kardasha. “To keep the momentum going, we’ve just launched the Azam TV Free Door-to-Door Service, where our team will offer free decoder repairs right at your doorstep!”

Among the day’s biggest winners was Wilfred Nyirenda from Mangochi, who walked away with a jaw-dropping K8.7 million in cash! Overwhelmed with joy, Nyirenda shared his plans to invest in his stationery business and grow it to new heights.

“Azam TV has truly changed my life. I never imagined I’d win such a huge prize. This will help me expand my business and support my family. Thank you, Azam TV!” he said beaming with gratitude.

The festive promotion, which ran from November 2024 to January 25, 2025, saw Azam TV pump in an impressive K100 million, underscoring their commitment to uplifting and engaging with their Malawian audience.

🎊 Congratulations to all the winners! And to everyone else—don’t blink! More promotions, more surprises, and more chances to win are coming your way, only with Azam TV – Bringing People Together!

