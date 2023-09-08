10 people win cash in first draw of NICO Pension’s ‘Retire Ready & Win’ promotion 

From the first draw of NICO Pension’s ‘Retire Ready & Win’ promotion 10 lucky customers have won various cash prizes who had been transacting on the service providers three new digital platforms of Smart App, USSD and Online Portal.

The promotion, which will run for a period of three months, was introduced with the aim of bringing more awareness and benefits of digital way of doing business and to underscore its importance in as far as accessing pension information remotely without physically visiting NICO Pension offices.

Conducted at NICO House in Blantyre, the first grand prize was of K300,000 went to Peter Sabuni while 5 in Portal and Smart App users won K100,000 each; 3 others in USSD winning K80,000 with one getting K80,000 in Principal Officer.

NICO Pension Relationship Manager, Lumbani Nyirenda said they are very impressed with the response the new platforms are receiving from the customers and thus encouraged members to continue using the platforms.

He also encouraged customers to adopt the culture of checking and following up on their pensions finances regularly as it helps to give them a good picture on how to plan well for their retirement and avoid inconveniences of not knowing how life will be in retirement.

“We are very overwhelmed to see more customers taking part in all our platforms because it is fulfilling our objective of making sure that no customer is left behind in this digital world,” he said.

“Previously our customers were struggling as they were supposed to come to our offices whenever they are in need of information,” he said, adding that this was an inconvenience to many “but through these platforms every member is able to access pension statements”.

The promotion was mooted after realising that some customers usually checked their pension accounts when they are close to retirement while the young ones don’t see the need to do so for some reasons and with this in mind, NICO Pension General Manager, Gerald Chima said at the launch in July said they believed “it’s a culture issue”.

“Through these applications, we want to make it interesting — hence the introduction of the online platforms which will also change the behaviors of individuals.

“We want to encourage our customers to stay up to date with their pension by registering on our digital platforms because this is the future of pension administration.”

By connecting to the USSD using *323#and Mobile Smart App, one gets to follow how their pension account grows over time through which they will also get to receive monthly notifications as contributions are credited to their account.

When they want to withdraw some funds, they get to receive updates as they claim progress and China pledged that they have “a number of exciting innovations and products coming up that will be offered through the platforms”.

The final grand draw is expected to award its lucky customer a whooping K1 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!