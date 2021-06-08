MPC workers to vacate “industrial strike” injunction

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) workers have vowed to continue holding industrial strike by vacating a court injunction obtained by the management.

Last Friday, MPC workers started holding an indefinite industrial strike demanding for pension and group life insurance- medical scheme salary increment and timely payment of salaries.

The management however blocked the workers by getting an injunction.

But speaking in an interview, MPC workers Union vice President, Stanley Botolo said they will vacate the said court injunction.

“The management has gotten an injunction stopping the strike.

But we are consulting with our lawyers to vacate the court order and proceed with the strike until they get their grievances addressed,” said Botolo.

