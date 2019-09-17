2019 FISD Challenge Cup format changed: Districts teams will not participate

The format for the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup has changed in which districts teams will not participate but only the 16 TNM Super League teams and eight top three regional league from SRFL and CRFL Premier Division sides and two top teams from the North.

The official unveiling will be done on Wednesday September 18, at the Mpira Village in Blantyre where highlights of the event as regards to the announcement of the competition’s package and the draw will be made.

“Since 2016 our sponsors have been surprising us with a new package at the beginning of every season,” said Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka.

“As you remember the FISD Challenge Cup winner’s prize money is the biggest in Malawi football, so we expect more surprises on Wednesday,” Zakazaka said.

He added that the Cup will be played on knockout basis starting from the preliminary round involving the eight regional league teams and eight Super League teams that finished from position 9 to 16 at the end of the 2019 season’s first round.

The top eight teams in the Super League as at the end of the 2019 First round will be exempted from the preliminary round.

The exempted Super League teams will be joined by the eight winners of the preliminary round matches in the Round of 16 draw.

The exempted teams will be seeded and be put in one pot while the other eight teams will be in another pot.

The teams to participate are:

South

Red Lions, Sable Farming, Hangover.

Centre

Airborne Rangers, Mafco and Silver Strikers Reserves.

North

Baka City, Ekwendeni Hammers.

Bottom of Super League teams

Moyale, Mzuni, Karonga United, Savenda Chitipa United, Ntopwa, Masters Security, Mlatho Mponela, Dwangwa United.

Super League teams on bye

Mighty Be forward Wanderers, Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, TN Stars, Civil Sporting Club, Mighty Tigers FC

