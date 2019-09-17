Ochewa Ofewa social group cheers juvenile inmates in Dowa

Lilongwe-based Chewa social group called Ochewa Ofewa on Saturday visited Byzanzi Juvenile Prison in Dowa District to donate various items worth over K500 000.

The donated items include bales of sugar, cooking oil, exercise books, soap and buckets.

Apart from donating the items, Ochewa Ofewa also inspired the inmates with a preaching of the Gospel from Hebrews Chapter 12 verses 11-13.

The group’s Amon Sungandeu said they decided to visit the juveniles after noticing the challenges the inmates experience at the prison.

“Prisoners are regarded as sinners by the outside world as a result they are marginalised. So, they lack love and basic needs to support their daily lives,” he said.

Byzanzi Juvenile Prison warden Yobe Malembo commended Ochewa Ofewa for their gesture, saying the support will address the challenges the inmates are currently facing at the prison.

He urged the group to reach out to other prisons in the country, saying their visit would enhance prisoners’ living standards. Ochewa Ofewa was formed in 2016 with 20 members.

Currently, the group has over 90 members and it sources its funds through members monthly contributions of K1 000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :