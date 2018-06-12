22 die of rabies in Mulanje, K17m needed to control disease

June 12, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

At least 22 people have died of rabies in Mulanje as the government needs K17 million to buy vaccines for dogs and cats.

Dogs vaccination delayed

Taurayi Mbengo from veterinary office in Mulanje said the deaths have occured from July last year.

He said 1600 people had dog bites and were infected with rabies.

Mbengo said 74 dogs died of rabies within the same period.

He said the government would need K63 million to treat the rabies patients, saying each dog and cat needs K9000 while the cost of treating a patient stands at K15000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes