27 selected for Luwinga Inclusive Academy
The selection exercise, which took place on Saturday and Sunday at Bingu National Stadium, brought together 81 young players from all over the country.
The boys who took part in the selection process included 40 who were recognized at the U14 League Rough Diamonds finals, with the others chosen through grassroots football events.
According to FAM TD Benjamin Kumwenda, the lads are anticipated to congregate at Luwinga Technical Center in three months.
“We plan to invite the boys to converge for the first time at the Technical Center for a mini camp so that we test and assess the situation at the Center before they fully come in for the residential camp,” Kumwenda said.
Goalkeepers include Mphatso Snowden (Dwangwa), Davie Maleta (Zomba), Opex Kantuwanje (Balaka), and Hope Juwani (Blantyre).
Defenders: Gerald Phiri (Blantyre), George Mwalughali (Karonga), Evance Chimbanga (Dedza), Donex Chigoli (Dowa), Innocent Kimu (Mulanje), Precious Gilbert (Blantyre), Prince Mpinganjira (Lilongwe).
Midfielders include Nazamu Mtendere (Mangochi), Francis Mwale (Kasungu), Jazaka Amidu (Kasungu), Danny Kavala (Nkhatabay), Yasin Justin (Blantyre), Miracle Ndovi (Zomba), and Joel Yakobe.
Strikers: Hajir Muhajiri (Mangochi), Lameck Kamanga (Mzuzu), Elisha Nyirenda (Mzuzu), Maziko Banda (Lilongwe), Chikondi Sitima (Lilongwe), Phillip Mwalwimba (Karonga), Owen Kamiyo (Blantyre), Blessings Mataka (Balaka), Geofrey Chikodzera (Ntchisi).