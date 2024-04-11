27 selected for Luwinga Inclusive Academy

Twenty-seven youngsters have been picked up by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for the pilot phase of Luwinga Inclusive Academy’s which will begin in July.



The selection exercise, which took place on Saturday and Sunday at Bingu National Stadium, brought together 81 young players from all over the country.

The boys who took part in the selection process included 40 who were recognized at the U14 League Rough Diamonds finals, with the others chosen through grassroots football events.

According to FAM TD Benjamin Kumwenda, the lads are anticipated to congregate at Luwinga Technical Center in three months.

“The Luwinga Inclusive Academy will be a residential academy, where all players would live and study. In June, we will meet with the selected players’ parents and guardians to explain what the academy is about and how it works. “We plan to invite the boys to converge for the first time at the Technical Center for a mini camp so that we test and assess the situation at the Center before they fully come in for the residential camp,” Kumwenda said.

Kumwenda stated that FAM would hold a selection process in the coming weeks to designate a Girls’ squad to join the inclusive Academy.

Here’s the list of the boys:

Goalkeepers include Mphatso Snowden (Dwangwa), Davie Maleta (Zomba), Opex Kantuwanje (Balaka), and Hope Juwani (Blantyre).

Defenders: Gerald Phiri (Blantyre), George Mwalughali (Karonga), Evance Chimbanga (Dedza), Donex Chigoli (Dowa), Innocent Kimu (Mulanje), Precious Gilbert (Blantyre), Prince Mpinganjira (Lilongwe).

Midfielders include Nazamu Mtendere (Mangochi), Francis Mwale (Kasungu), Jazaka Amidu (Kasungu), Danny Kavala (Nkhatabay), Yasin Justin (Blantyre), Miracle Ndovi (Zomba), and Joel Yakobe.

Strikers: Hajir Muhajiri (Mangochi), Lameck Kamanga (Mzuzu), Elisha Nyirenda (Mzuzu), Maziko Banda (Lilongwe), Chikondi Sitima (Lilongwe), Phillip Mwalwimba (Karonga), Owen Kamiyo (Blantyre), Blessings Mataka (Balaka), Geofrey Chikodzera (Ntchisi).

