Court humbles Thodi, Batawalala: Reject their application to quash their money laundering case

The high court in Zomba has dismissed an application by businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala and former Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Director General Elvis Thodi to quash a money laundering case over the constitutionality of charges they were arrested for.

The two argued that the state was prosecuting them based on a law enacted in 2017, yet the alleged cases took place between 2010 and 2012 and also contested violations of fair trial.

The three judges, Patrick Chirwa, Texious Masoamphambe, and Dick Sankhulani, unanimously dismissed the application, saying the law that was in force before the 2017 Financial Crimes Act bears the same elements.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Chief Legal Prosecuting Officer Anafi Likwanya said only one or two more witnesses are left before winding up the case.

Thodi and Batatawala are answering money laundering charges due to alleged inflating figures of materials supplied by Batatawala to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

This means their case will resume once date it set.

